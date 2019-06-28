Burglar arrested after Newtownabbey charity boxes theft

Police have recovered stolen charity boxes after detaining a male in connection with a Newtownabbey burglary.

It followed a report earlier this morning (Friday) of a young male banging and kicking on the doors and windows of a hairdressers in Abbots Cross.

The PSNI said officers responded and the burglar, who had broken in and taken charity boxes amongst other items in the salon, made off on foot before being traced by a police dog and his handler.

Police added that one person is in custody for burglary and all the stolen items were recovered.