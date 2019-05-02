Burglar escapes after being disturbed by elderly man

A man in his 30s made off with cash from a house on Tuesday afternoon after he was disturbed by the elderly occupant.

The burglary happened in the Garvagh Court area of Londonderry at around 2pm.

Detective Constable Marie McArdle said: “It was reported that at approximately 2.00 pm, the occupant aged in his 80s, disturbed an unknown man who had gained entry to his house.

“The man fled the scene with a small sum of money and is described as being his mid-30s, approximately 5’10” in height and believed to be wearing a white jacket.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact Detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 791 of 30/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.