The PSNI is appealing for information about the burglars.

Police are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a residential property in the Governors Gate area of Hillsborough last night.

At approximately 10.45pm on Saturday, police received a report two men had entered a property and demanded money from the female occupant.

“One intruder held a knife to the female occupant’s throat,” police said. “The men ransacked the house and a sum of cash, a watch and a mobile phone were taken before the men fled from the scene.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: “Efforts are ongoing to identify those involved and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2094 of 30/10/21. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org “

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry