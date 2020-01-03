Burglar jailed for armed robbery of visiting Omani policeman

A burglar who robbed a policeman from Oman who was in Belfast for public order training with the PSNI started a 21-month prison term on Friday.

John Joseph Russell will spend an additional 21 months on licence when he is released from prison after he admitted involvement in the armed robbery.

The 29-year old, from Kinnaird Avenue in Belfast, was one of two men who broke into an apartment at Obel Tower in the city centre on September 19, 2017.

Belfast Crown Court heard the men staying in the apartment were police officers from Oman, and that when the intruders were met with a “robust challenge”, they “took to their heels.”

A prosecuting barrister said Russell and the co-accused - who has already been sentenced for the incident - entered Obel Tower at around 1am, and walked into an unlocked apartment where two men were staying.

The intruders took two knives from the kitchen and entered one of the bedrooms, where they demanded cash from the occupant who handed them his wallet which contained £250.

The pair then tried to open the other bedroom door, but were challenged by a third man who arrived at the apartment after being alerted about what was unfolding.

The barrister said Russell and his co-accused then left the apartment with the cash after the confrontation, and also revealed they were captured on CCTV entering the tower block in the early hours and exiting 17 minutes later.

One of the knives used was recovered, and DNA taken from it matched the co-accused, while Russell was identified by two police officers who viewed CCTV footage.

The barrister said Russell “managed to avoid arrest” until last May, and when interviewed about the incident, he initially gave a ‘no comment’ reponse. He then told police he had been in Obel Tower to buy heroin but denied involvement in the robbery with knives.

Judge Kevin Finnegan was told the men in the apartment were police officers from Oman who were in Northern Ireland for public order training with the PSNI.

Defence barrister Stephen Toal cited the robbery as unplanned, adding Russell and the co-accused did not arrive armed - but picked up the knives in the apartment after finding the door unlocked and “things escalated pretty quickly.”

Mr Toal branded the robbery as “amateurish”, and spoke of the resilience of the police officers in the apartment.

Regarding Russell, Mr Toal said his client had “completely transformed his life” since the incident, has been free from drink and drugs for two and a half years, disassociated himself with negative peers and now has stability in his life due to his partner.

Mr Toal also revealed that Russell started using heroin when he was jailed for rioting, and urged the Judge not to “send him back to Maghaberry where his heroin addiction started.”

Judge Finnegan said that whilst he accepted there had been a change in lifestyle, the offence was “serious” and warranted custody. Russell was handed a three-and-a-half year sentence which was divided equally between prison and supervised licence.