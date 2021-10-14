Burglar tries to gain access to resident’s room in Northern Ireland care home

PSNI are investigating the break-in

Police are appealing for information following the burglary in a care facility on the Dromore Road yesterday evening (Wednesday).

At around 8.45pm, a report was received that staff had disturbed a male who had gained access to one of the resident’s rooms in the property.

He made off through a window and was seen running off with a second male, one of whom is described as having a limp.

Nothing was taken during the incident.

Anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident or who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area last night, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1821 of 13/10/21.

A report can also been submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Ben Lowry