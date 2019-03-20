Burglars confront pensioner in her seventies in bedroom

Two masked men have confronted a pensioner in her Belfast bedroom and demanded money from her.

The incident happened in Castlecoole Park, south Belfast last night. The men left empty handed and although the woman was not injured, she was left badly shaken.

Detective Sergeant McCallum said: “Shortly after 8:20pm, it was reported that two masked men entered a house in the area and into an upstairs bedroom. A woman in her 70’s was in the bedroom at the time of the incident, as the males demanded money from her. The males then left the house empty handed and the female resident was left badly shaken, but not injured.

“The males are described as being around 5”10 and wearing dark coloured clothing and gloves.”

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1390 19/3/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.