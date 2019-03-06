Burglars made off after being ‘startled’ by Carrick resident

Detectives are appealing for information about an attempted burglary at residential premises at Carrick’s Macroon Gardens on Tuesday.

Detective Constable Douglas said: “Shortly 2.25pm, it was reported that two men were believed to have attempted to enter a house in the area. A window at the property is believed to have been forced during the incident. Nothing was believed to have been taken, as the men did not gain access to the property.

“A female resident is believed to have startled the two men outside the house, who made off towards the North Road area. The two men are described as wearing black and white trainers, navy tops and blue jeans.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 633 5/3/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”