Burglars make off with diamond necklaces and 'distinctive Persian coins'

A set of "distinctive Persian coins", diamond necklaces and rings, and a Louis Vuitton bag were among the items stolen during a burglary in south Belfast.

The break-in occurred at a property in the Piney Hills area on Wednesday, May 29, but police have today issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Other items stolen included an antique Swiss watch and a quantity of US dollars.

Constable Bryan Beacom said: "We received a report at approximately 3:20pm on Wednesday 29th May that entry had been gained to the property sometime between 11am and 3pm that day and an array of jewellery and what was described as a set of distinctive Persian coins had been taken. It was reported some of the jewellery had been kept in a Louis Vuitton bag, which was also taken.

“Among the items reported stolen was a number of diamond necklaces, rings and bracelets, an antique female Swiss rectangular watch/chain armband in silver and a quantity of US dollars.

“I want to appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity between 11am and 3pm that day in Piney Hills to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone who is offered jewellery, or any of the other items reported stolen, for sale in suspicious circumstances to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1192 of 29/05/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.