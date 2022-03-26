Burglars target village off-licence to swipe its cigarettes – PSNI

PSNI

Entry was gained to an off-licence in the shopping centre at around 2.20am, and a quantity of cigarettes taken.

At least two males are believed to have been involved in the burglary and a trawl of CCTV in the area is currently being conducted to help identify those responsible.

Anyone with any information or anyone who was driving in the Church Road area of Carryduff at the time of the incident, and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 160 26/03/22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

More from this reporter:

Click here:

Click here:

Click here:

Click here:

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.