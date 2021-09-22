Burglars threaten to cut man’s throat after he discovers them in his Warrenpoint home in middle of the night

PSNI

A householder in Warrenpoint was confronted by burglars in the middle of the night who threatened to ut his throat.

It was just one of a handful of incidents in the south Down town in the early hours of Tuesday.

At around 12.50am, a couple out walking in the Charlotte Street area of the town were approached and threatened by two males, one of whom was armed with a knife.

Nothing was reported stolen, however, both victims were shaken.

Around 10 minutes later, it was reported that a person had entered a house on Great Georges Street through a window, but was disturbed by the householder who then observed two males running from the scene.

A short time after this incident, a property at Slieve Foy Place was entered by two males who confronted the male occupant and made repeated threats to cut his throat, accompanied by demands for car keys and cash.

The suspects fled from the scene in a stolen black Toyota Yaris car, and also took a quantity of cash, bank cards, and a mobile phone.

The Yaris was later discovered burnt out in the Martin’s Lane area of Newry.

The PSNI said: “Our investigation so far has led to the arrest of a 20 year old man on suspicion of robbery, burglary and aggravated burglary along with a number of other offences, and he remains in custody at this time assisting us with our enquiries.”

