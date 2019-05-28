Burglary at home of older woman: Man, 18, due in court today

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court later today charged with offences in connection with a burglary at the home of an older woman in north Belfast.

The man has been charged with burglary, going equipped for burglary and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The charges relate to a burglary at residential premises in Chichester Avenue early yesterday morning when it was reported that a man entered a house in the area, ransacked rooms and stole a number of items.

The woman was inside the property at the time and was left badly shaken following the incident.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court later this morning.