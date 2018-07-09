Burning of Union Flags ‘attempt to heighten tensions’ before Twelfth

Attempts to ‘heighten tensions’ in a Fermanagh village which is due to host its county’s Twelfth demonstration have been condemned.

UUP councillor Victor Warrington criticised those who were involved in anti-social behaviour – including the burning of Union Flags – in the village of Brookeborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Warrington said: “It is sad that there are some people determined to cause mayhem and havoc in Brookeborough village, along with heightening tension by the burning of Union Flags.

“There is no place for this type of behaviour anywhere and certainly not the area of Brookeborough.

“Terrorising the residents of the village, damaging property and causing sectarian tension is disgraceful and those involved should consider the outworkings of their actions.

“I trust the police will look at the evidence and information that they have and can bring those people responsible for the shameful actions to justice.”

On Thursday Brookeborough is hosting its first Orange demonstration since 2010.

The ‘Lakeland’ parade will play host to visiting lodges from Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan counties.