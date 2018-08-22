Bus and car vandalised in overnight attack

A Belfast councillor has slammed those responsible for an overnight attack on a tourist coach and a parked car in the College Square North area of the city.

Alderman Jim Rodgers said the incident was “the last thing Belfast needs” as it seeks to promote itself as a tourist destination.

According to the PSNI, officers received a report shortly after 8am this morning that a coach parked in College Square North had had one of its windows damaged, and that a car parked in the area had also been vandalised.

“A young male was seen running from the scene at the time of the incident and enquiries are continuing,” a spokesperson said.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101.”

Condemning the incident, Alderman Rodgers said the actions of the vandals made him “extremely angry”.

“This is the last thing Belfast needs as we seek to promote the city as a welcoming and safe destination, open to all,” he commented.

“What kind of impression does a visitor get when they wake up to discover that their coach has had its windows smashed? They are hardly likely to recommend the city as a destination to their family and friends. And the cost of repairing coaches is a completely unnecessary and avoidable burden on tour companies.

“I hope that CCTV can be used to help identify the culprits and would urge anyone who can assist the police to catch those responsible for this or any other criminal behaviour to come forward immediately.”