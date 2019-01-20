Bus carrying eight passengers hijacked at knifepoint

A man has been arrested in connection with the hijacking of a Metro bus in Dundonald on Saturday night.

The driver of the Translink bus was threatened by a man armed with a knife at the bus stop on Cairnsmore Avenue in Ballybeen shortly before 8pm.

The man forced the bus driver to drive for a distance before forcing him and several passengers off the bus at knifepoint.

The bus was then involved in a collision a short distance away at which point the hijacker fled.

“Police arrested the 33-year-old suspect in Millars Lane a short time later. He remains in custody at present,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1229 19/01/19.”

A Translink spokesperson said eight passengers were on the 4A Metro bus at the time of the incident, but there were no reports of any injuries.

“After the incident, services were suspended in the Ballybeen area whilst the incident was investigated, however normal services were resumed later in the evening.

“We totally condemn any threat to our staff or customers and are assisting the PSNI with their investigations into the incident,” the spokesperson said.