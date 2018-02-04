Bus destroyed in Tyrone arson attack

An early morning fire that destroyed a privately owned bus in Co Tyrone is being treated as arson, police have said.

The incident took place around 12.30am on Sunday in the Sion Mills area of Strabane.

NI Fire and Rescue Service personnel and police attended the scene at Melmount Road.

A police spokesman has appealed for to anyone who has witnessed this incident, or anyone who has any information, to contact police at Strabane on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 65 04/02/18, or “the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime”.