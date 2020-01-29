Business owners asked to be vigilant after 'large amount of cash stolen' from commercial premises by group of 'Eastern Europeans' using 'distraction techniques'

Police have issued an appeal for business owners to be vigilant after a number of commercial premises were targeted yesterday in the Cookstown area by a large group of Eastern Europeans.

A post on PSN Cookstown Facebook page said: "The group have a very specific way of carrying out their crime - they will use distraction techniques to confuse staff members and will then try to gain access to tills, safes and staff areas.

Be vigilant to business crime - PSNI warning

"In one incident they got away with a large amount of cash."

The post adds that the PSNI are hoping to identify the persons and vehicle involved.

They are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101 and quote 1723, 28th January 2020.

"Please share far and wide to raise awareness." adds the post.

"Also check out PSNI Derry City & Strabane who have experienced similar incidents."