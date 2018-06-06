Call for probe into NI mother and baby homes

After the Irish government issued an apology to the thousands of women forced to do labour at the Catholic Church-run workhouses, calls have been made to deliver an inquiry into mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland.

Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw MLA said an apology from Irish President Michael D Higgins to those who suffered abuse in the Magdalene Laundries emphasises the need to restore devolution, implement the Hart Inquiry recommendations, and deliver an inquiry into the mother and baby homes.

Ms Bradshaw said: “There remain people in Northern Ireland who feel their humanity was taken from them in childhood.

“We now have recommendations from the Hart Inquiry which would mean so much to so many people, and we are bound to deliver the same for those who grew up in mother and baby homes.

“Yet those in Dublin also noted it was too late for many people, who have died in the interim. We cannot allow it to be too late here.”

She added: “This presidential apology should prick the consciences of those who are delaying restoration of devolution or failing to act to bring it about. The time for inaction is over.”