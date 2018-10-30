‘Callous’ criminals assault elderly man during robbery

An 87-year-old man has been assaulted and held captive by burglars, say the PSNI.

Criminals forced their way into his home in Lurgan’s Trasna Way where he lives with his wife.

Trasna Way Lurgan Photo by Google

During the incident, which happened at around 8pm last night, the elderly man was assaulted by one of the intruders.

Police said: the victims were held in a room while the house was rummaged through.

Police, who noted there were chalk marks on a wall at the elderly couple’s home said: “This is a busy residential area. Those who carried out this attack can not be allowed to operate freely. Did you see anyone running off, or getting into a car? Did you see what direction they went in?”