Calls for Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy to resign after SF leader reveals he will apologise to family of murdered Paul Quinn for saying he was involved in 'smuggling and criminality'

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said Conor Murphy will apologise to the family Paul Quinn who was murdered in 2007.

Shortly after the attack Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy - Minister for Finance - said Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and criminality.

Paul Quinn - who was 21-years-old at the time and from Co Armagh - was beaten to death in a barn at Oram, Co Monaghan, in October 2007.

During the Prime Time Leaders' debate on RTÉ, Mary Lou McDonald said she was aware that Mr Murphy's comments caused hurt and that he would apologise.

TUV leader Jim Allister has called for the resignation of Mr Murphy.

“The flailing spin into which Sinn Fein has descended over the Paul Quinn murder is a vivid illustration that in time the truth catches out even the most accomplished liar," he said.

“For years Conor Murphy and Sinn Fein have denied Murphy’s calculated slur on this murder victim as a ‘criminal’ and belligerently refused to apologise."

He added: “Now, we need to hear it from Murphy.

“What a telling contrast between the duplicitous and dishonest conduct of Sinn Fein and the courage and tenacity of the Quinn family in refusing to be intimidated into silence on this issue.

"I commend Mr and Mrs Quinn for their fearless resolve."



“I am, therefore, calling in the Minister of Finance to resign forthwith.”

