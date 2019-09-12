Campaigner told she could face jail for £5,000 fraud

A high-profile campaigner who has admitted defrauding a dog welfare charity out of more than £5,000 has been warned by a judge she could be jailed.

Adrianne Peltz, 34, of Beatrice Road, Bangor, has admitted using a Dogs Trust credit card for personal expenditures.

At Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today, where Peltz sat in the public gallery, District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned sentencing saying that as the defendant’s “liberty” was at risk he wanted medical reports regarding her health.

The judge also wanted to hear how the offending has impacted on the Dogs Trust.

The “fraud by abuse of position” charge admitted by Peltz relates to dates between April 10 and October 12 2017. The court was told the sum of money involved was £5,393.22.

A pre-sentence report had been prepared on Peltz and Judge Broderick said she had been described as a carer for her mother and the report also made reference to the defendant’s daughter.

The judge said he would like to see medical evidence as there were “significant health issues” and he wanted a report regarding the impact on the defendant’s “mental health if she receives an immediate custodial sentence”.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said restitution to the Dogs Trust was a “live issue”.

The full details of the case have yet to be outlined to the court

Sentencing was adjourned until next month.

Peltz was the Dogs Trust’s campaigns manager for Northern Ireland but no longer works for the charity.

She recently resigned from the board of trustees at Victim Support NI, and as regional co-ordinator of Politics Plus.