Police and the family of Nicola Steele are concerned for her welfare.

Nicola is currently missing and was last seen at around 10.30am on March 12 down the Ards Peninsula.

Missing Nicola Steele

Police believe that Nicola may still be in or around the Ards Peninsula area.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about Nicola or her vehicle to please call 101 ref 987 12/03/19.

Nicola is currently driving a Blue Ford with the registration number WJZ6528 as seen in the picture below.