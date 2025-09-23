Can you help the PSNI identify this man in connection with disorder in the Ballymena area?
Police are asking this individual to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual.
They are asking anyone with information or who wishes to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, through the Major Incident Public Portal to do so on: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1 A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ . You can also contact us on 101.