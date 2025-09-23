Can you help the PSNI identify this man in connection with disorder in the Ballymena area?

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 14:14 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 15:16 BST
The PSNI are asking for your help to identify the following man in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers between Monday, 9th June 2025 and Wednesday 11th June 2025 in the Ballymena area.

Police are asking this individual to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual.

They are asking anyone with information or who wishes to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, through the Major Incident Public Portal to do so on: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1 A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ . You can also contact us on 101.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice