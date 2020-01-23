‘Cannabis cultivation’ equipment seized in Larne

Police seized items suspected to have been used in the cultivation of cannabis in Larne on Wednesday morning.

Larne PSNI said the equipment was recovered after a search of a property in the Co Antrim town.

Items recovered by police following a search in Larne.

A police spokesperson added: “On this occasion the crop had already been harvested, but actions taken today still go a long way to disrupting this criminal activity and keeping drugs of our streets.

“We are committed to do all we can to remove harmful illegal drugs from our streets. We would appeal to anyone who knows anything about illegal drugs or drug dealing in their area to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”