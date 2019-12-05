Cannabis factory uncovered in UDA probe

A cannabis factory containing plants worth around £90,000 was uncovered by a specialist police task force aimed at tackling paramilitarism.

The discovery was made in Carrickfergus as part of an investigation into South East Antrim UDA.

A PSNI detective said the discovery shows members of the South East Antrim UDA are “steeped in drugs criminality”.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) today uncovered a significant cannabis factory containing plants with an estimated street value of around £90,000 during a planned search in Carrickfergus.

“The plants, which were a combination of mature plants and seedlings, were discovered during a search of vacant licensed premises and two residential properties in the town.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Rachel Shields said: “The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continues to disrupt the criminality linked to organised criminals who brand themselves under the convenient label of paramilitarism. Today’s operation was part of our ongoing proactive investigation into criminality linked to South East Antrim UDA.

“The substantial number of cannabis plants seized demonstrates that members of South East Antrim UDA are steeped in drugs criminality. Ironically and hypocritically, the same people involved in the supply of cannabis and other drugs within the Carrickfergus community, are the very people carrying out paramilitary style attacks on drugs dealers within the area.”

She continued: “Today the PCTF has prevented hundreds of cannabis plants from being cultivated and circulated in the area and having the potential to harm local people. Buying and using cannabis, even on a casual or recreational basis, can cause huge damage to people and communities.

“The facts are that illegal drugs can kill, they ruin lives, and they fund organised crime gangs who are responsible for intimidation and violence within our communities. We want people to consider when they hand over their money to a drug dealer, where that money goes and what it’s used for; that it’s not being invested for the good of the community.”

The Detective Chief Superintendent added: “Today’s seizure is another step in our ongoing commitment to preventing dangerous drugs from ending up in local communities and also frustrating the criminal activities of paramilitaries living within them.”

“Removing these illegal substances from our streets today is an important step in making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in drug dealing within our communities. We will continue to work hard to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs or those involved in paramilitarism to get in touch with police on 101. I would like to thank all those people who have come forward to police with this information to date.”