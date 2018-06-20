Cannabis mum is selling oil online

A Castlederg mother who has been campaigning to legalise medicinal cannabis has defended the fact that she is a director of a company that sells cannabis oil online.

Charlotte Caldwell has been treating her severely epileptic son Billy, 12, with cannabis oil since 2016, under medical supervision.

His most recent supply was confiscated at Heathrow Airport when they brought it home from Canada, leaving him seriously ill in hospital with a rapid increase in seizures. Ms Caldwell accused Home Office Minister Nick Hurd of having “likely signed her son’s death warrant” following the seizures. But the oil was returned to him on Home Office licence after doctors made clear it was a “medical emergency”.

It has now been revealed that Ms Caldwell is the director of the company Billy’s Bud.

Incorporated in June 2017 it sells a type of cannabis oil which is legal in the UK - CBD.

Her son, however is treated with a much stronger oil which is not legal in the UK and contains the compound tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), which is linked to psychoactive effects.

Her link with the cannabis oil company was revealed by the Daily Telegraph.

A spokesman for Ms Caldwell said the news highlighted the difference between medicinal as opposed to recreational cannabis.

The product her company sells, the spokesman said, is legal and could be bought in normal high street health food chains, although the type she is selling is “of the highest possible quality”.

He added that cannabis oil medication with the higher concentration of THC will only be available lawfully after the panel of experts being set up by the Government’s has assessed it - and will not be available “through retail channels” in the UK. He added: “It is vital that there is a clear understanding of the difference.”

It would take “vast volumes” of the cannabis oil that Ms Caldwell sells to have any psychoactive effect, he said.

Her web site sells lawful cannabis oils, capsules, powder, gummies, shots and honey sticks - to fund her son’s extensive healthcare needs, the Daily Telegraph reported.

“Anybody who is in any way critical of Charlotte Caldwell legitimately doing whatever she can to ensure Billy’s wellbeing in later life should take a long, hard look at themselves,” her spokesman added.

The News Letter has seen a number of press reports from previous years where Ms Caldwell was openly promoting her products, which are named after her son.

He became the first person in the UK to receive a prescription after his local GP, Brendan O’Hare, began writing scripts. However the GP was later told to desist by Home Office officials.