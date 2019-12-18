Cannabis plants with estimated value of £50,000 discovered in searches of NI properties - two arrested, cash and vehicle seized

Police in Fermanagh have uncovered a large quantity of cannabis plants following searches in Teemore.

The large number of cannabis plants were discovered following searches of four properties in the Teemore area on Tuesday (December 18th).

Cannabis

The searches continued into the early hours of this morning.

Detective Inspector Shaw, from the Organised Crime Unit, said: “Following searches overnight we have seized plants with an estimated value of £50,000 and have dismantled a sophisticated growing operation which was spread across a number of houses in the area.

"The haul also included specialist growing equipment valued at approximately £20,000 in addition to seizures of a vehicle & cash related to possession of suspected criminal property.

"A male and female have also been arrested on suspicion of drug related offences & remain in police custody.

“We will continue to do everything possible to prevent the supply of drugs and identify those involved in drugs criminality.

"They set out to ruin the communities that they live and operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on those who are vulnerable.

"They only seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”