Cannabis with a street value of £1.7m seized from lorry in Cookstown

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.7m has been seized by the Police Service Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 07:19 BST- 1 min read
In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Gail McCormick said: “The suspected cannabis was seized following the search of a lorry in the Cookstown area on Sunday 8th October.

"It has now been taken away for further forensic examination”.

A 41 -year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and he remains in custody at this time.

Cannabis plantsCannabis plants
“As a result of today’s search a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets,” added DCI McCormack.

"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."