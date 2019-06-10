Caoimhin Cassidy death: Injured male may have walked towards border after crash blaze

The PSNI have this evening issued a renewed appeal for information over the death of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy.

He died on Saturday June 1; his body was found in a burned car in the Fairview Road area of north-west Londonderry city.

The red Mazda, stolen earlier that night from the Oakfield neighbourhood in the city, crashed in the early hours of the morning.

Police said whilst it was believed that the car had caught fire as a result of the collision, the results from the post mortem examination tell us that Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

The PSNI said: “Our enquiries to date have led us to conclude that Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the vehicle and we are keen to trace the individuals who were with him.

“We’ve received a report of two males running away from where the vehicle came to a final halt on Fairview Road, near Knockalla Park, heading in the direction of Ferndale. Did you see these males? Can you help us identify them?

“We’ve also been made aware of sightings of a male, possibly injured, walking on the Buncrana Road, past the Skeoge Link Road, towards the border a short time later.

“If you can cast your mind back and remember anything about Caoimhin’s movements, or those of the red Mazda 6, on the evening of Friday 31 May, then please get in touch. Any detail, no matter how small it might seem, could be invaluable.

“Contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 316 of 01/06/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.