Car and mobile phones stolen during aggravated burglary

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in the Edinburgh Street area of south Belfast in the early hours of this morning have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant McPhillips said: “It was reported to police shortly after 5am that three men, one possibly armed with a knife, entered the house and threatened the occupants before taking the keys to a blue Ford Fiesta and two mobile phones.

“The car was then stolen and has since been recovered at Springfield Park in west Belfast. There were no reports of any injuries following the incident.”

DS McPhillips added: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity at Edinburgh Street or Springfield Park or who has information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 176 19/10/18.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”