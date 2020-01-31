Car burnt out in Craigavon adds to spate of attacks in north Armagh

A car has been burnt out in Craigavon, one of a spate of attacks in the Upper Bann area over the past week.
According to SDLP Cllr Thomas Larkham the car crashed into a fence and hedges at the junction of Moyraverty Road and Moyraverty Centre and subsequently was deliberately set on fire in the early hours of this morning.
Cllr Larkham said; "The car has been removed but I have reported the path to Council for urgent clean up and have made contact with PSNI to get a better picture of what happened here last night.
"In relation to this junction- I had previously requested some form of barrier/protection for those houses in Larkfield Meadows who are directly affected by this- DfI refused to do anything at this junction back then- but I will request this again."
It follows an early morning attack in the Shankill area of Lurgan where two cars were gutted in a deliberate fire. One man has been arrested.
Police are investigating whether this incident in Lurgan was linked to a similar attack in the Beechcourt area on Wednesday morning. However it is unclear if the Craigavon attack is linked.
A car was destroyed in a separate arson attack in the Parkmore area of Craigavon on January 23 this year, causing afternoon traffic chaos.