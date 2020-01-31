Car burnt out in Craigavon adds to spate of attacks in north Armagh

A car has been burnt out in Craigavon, one of a spate of attacks in the Upper Bann area over the past week.

According to SDLP Cllr Thomas Larkham the car crashed into a fence and hedges at the junction of Moyraverty Road and Moyraverty Centre and subsequently was deliberately set on fire in the early hours of this morning.

Arson attack on cars

Cllr Larkham said; "The car has been removed but I have reported the path to Council for urgent clean up and have made contact with PSNI to get a better picture of what happened here last night.

"In relation to this junction- I had previously requested some form of barrier/protection for those houses in Larkfield Meadows who are directly affected by this- DfI refused to do anything at this junction back then- but I will request this again."

It follows an early morning attack in the Shankill area of Lurgan where two cars were gutted in a deliberate fire. One man has been arrested.

Police are investigating whether this incident in Lurgan was linked to a similar attack in the Beechcourt area on Wednesday morning. However it is unclear if the Craigavon attack is linked.

A car was destroyed in a separate arson attack in the Parkmore area of Craigavon on January 23 this year, causing afternoon traffic chaos.