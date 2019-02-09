Car crashes into front of house

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a hit and run road traffic collision in the Milewater Drive area of Newtownabbey early this morning, Saturday 09 February.

At around 5.30am it was reported that a white coloured Ford Fiesta, VRM KGZ6496, crashed into the front of a house in the area.

Nobody in the house was injured although there was significant damage caused to the front of the property.

The car made off from the scene and was found by police a short time later in the Ballyearl Close area of Newtownabbey after it had crashed into a fence. The occupants of the car had made off.

The car was reported to have been stolen from Queens Crescent in Carnmoney a short time earlier.

Inspector Paul McCarron has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collisions or anyone who witnessed the Ford Fiesta car being taken from the area of Queens Crescent to contact officers in Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference 318 09/02/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.