Car loads of masked men surround N.I. home - van used to repeatedly ram front of house

Car loads of masked men descended upon a house on Tuesday evening and proceeded to use a white van to repeatedly ram the front of the building.

Some eyewitnesses have reported hearing gunshots during the incident which occurred in the Glendale Road area of Londonderry.

Speaking at the scene of the incident S.D.L.P. Councillor, Brian Tierney said: “Shocking scene in Glendale tonight.

“A large residential area with lots of young families.

”Lots of residents angry that people would do this to one of their neighbours,” said Colr. Tierney.

The P.S.N.I. are currently at the scene and a cordon has been erected.

Some people caught the shocking incident on mobile devices before sharing their videos on social media.

There are no further details at this time.