Car stolen from Co Armagh town

Police have issued a witness appeal after a car was stolen from a home in Co Armagh.

Police said the car, a silver Hyundai i30, was stolen at around 5.15 on Saturday morning from the Irwin Avenue area of Lurgan.

Witness appeal

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The car was abandoned and recovered a short time later on Banbridge Road, Waringstown with some noticeable damage to the back bumper.

"If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area around this time or saw anything you think might help our investigation, please give us a call on 101 quoting reference 270 of 11/01/2020."