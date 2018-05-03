Care home worker cleared on sex abuse charges

A 47-year-old care worker has been acquitted of sexually abusing a female colleague in a Belfast nursing home.

The Belfast Crown Court jury returned ‘not guilty’ verdicts on three offences against Rene Razon – who always maintained his innocence.

Originally from the Philippines and with an address in Springvale Gardens in Belfast, 47-year-old Razon was accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old colleague at the nursing home where they both worked in May and June 2016.

The woman told police she was targeted by Razon on several occasions, including the staff room of the nursing home.

Razon was unanimously cleared of one charge, with majority ‘not guilty’ verdicts returned on the other two sexual offences.