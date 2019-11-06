Carl Frampton Barry McGuigan court showdown set for January

Carl Frampton’s multi-million pound courtroom showdown with ex-manager Barry McGuigan will be heard in January, a judge confirmed on Wednesday.

The former world champion boxer’s lawsuit centres on allegedly withheld earnings from up to seven fights.

Proceedings at the High Court in Belfast have been hit by a number of delays.

But following a review hearing Mr Justice Colton told lawyers on both sides: “I’m confirming the trial date of January 20.”

He also directed Mr Frampton’s representatives to set out and quantify the scale of damages being claimed.

The development comes ahead of the Belfast boxer’s return to the ring later this month in Las Vegas, where he is due to take on Tyler McCreary in a super-featherweight bout.

Mr Frampton, 32, is suing Mr McGuigan, his wife Sandra McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions (UK) Ltd, claiming a failure to pay purse money from his bouts.

His case involves alleged earnings in excess of £4 million, the court was previously told.

The writs form the basis of a counter-claim to separate proceedings brought against Mr Frampton in London by the McGuigan family-run Cyclone Promotions.

Nicknamed ‘The Jackal’, the former two-weight world champion from the Tigers Bay area split with Cyclone in 2017.

He is facing an action from his former promoters for alleged breach of contract.

Mr Frampton is counter-suing on a number of grounds, including an alleged appropriation of fight earnings and a breach of the terms of an International Promotional Agreement (IPA).

His lawsuit refers to contracts for fights in Northern Ireland, England and the United States during an association stretching back to 2012.

It involves claims against the now dissolved Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd - of which Mr and Mrs McGuigan were directors - over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising from Mr Frampton’s second world title bout against Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January 2017.

Lawyers for the McGuigans have stressed all of the allegations are categorically denied.

They have accused the boxer of lying about profit arrangements as part of a bid to blacken their clients’ names in public.