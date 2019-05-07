Carl Frampton-Barry McGuigan High Court case to be heard in September

Carl Frampton’s courtroom showdown with ex-manager Barry McGuigan will now take place in September, it has been confirmed.

A judge set aside just over two weeks to hear the former world champion boxer’s lawsuit over allegedly withheld earnings.

The fighter is suing Mr McGuigan, his wife Sandra McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions (UK) Ltd, claiming a failure to pay purse money from his bouts.

His case centres on alleged earnings in excess of £4 million, the High Court in Belfast has been told.

The writs form the basis of a counter-claim to separate proceedings brought against Mr Frampton in London by the McGuigan family-run Cyclone Promotions.

Nicknamed ‘The Jackal’, the former two-weight world champion from the Tigers Bay area of Belfast split with Cyclone in 2017.

He is facing an action from his former promoters for alleged breach of contract.

Mr Frampton is counter-suing on a number of grounds, including an alleged appropriation of fight earnings and a breach of the terms of an International Promotional Agreement (IPA).

His lawsuit refers to contracts for fights in Northern Ireland, England and the United States.

It involves claims against the now dissolved Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd – of which Mr and Mrs McGuigan were directors – over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising from Mr Frampton’s second world title bout against Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January 2017.

Lawyers for the McGuigans have stressed all of the allegations are categorically denied.

They have accused the boxer of lying about profit arrangements as part of a bid to blacken their client’s names in public.

Although the action was originally due to be heard this month, Mr Justice Colton agreed to an adjournment to ensure both sides are fully prepared.

In court today it was confirmed that the trial will now get under way on September 5.