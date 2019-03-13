Carrick and Larne disorder ‘taking police from other priorities’

Police are seeking the community’s support in finding a long-term solution to anti-social behaviour by young people in Larne and Carrickfergus.

It follows incidents on Saturday (March 9), involving more than 40 teenagers, in which homes and cars came under attack in the Hillview area of Carrickfergus.

A bus shelter and fencing on the B90 were smashed, where youths were also seen running in front of passing cars.

On the same night, youths were seen jumping from boat to boat and alcohol was stolen from vessels at Carrickfergus Marina.

The PSNI stated: “The weekend past saw Carrick bearing the brunt but we know Larne has seen the problem too. With summer on the horizon, it may be time to focus on a longer term solution.

“One recurring theme was the complaint that there is nothing for young people to do. While it in no way justifies criminality, there may be some truth in this.

“So, give us some suggestions. If you are a teenager or a parent of one, let us know what facilities or services are lacking or needed in either town.

“If you are involved in a youth project which is under used, let us know and we can spread the word. If we get any ideas we can look into the possibility of funding or facilitating a project.

“This disorder is taking us away from other policing priorities and is not sustainable. We need your help to prevent any escalation this summer.”