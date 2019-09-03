Carrick pair banned from keeping animals after starving four dogs

A man and a woman have pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to four dogs.

Danielle Agnew (26) and Ryan O’Neill (29), formerly of Larne Road in Carrickfergus, appeared at Laganside Magistrates Court on August 29.

The charges were brought against them by Mid and East Antrim Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

A council animal welfare officer attended the property after reports of an abandoned American bulldog-type dog, two husky-type dogs and a chihuahua-type dog.

A veterinary surgeon who examined the animals said that each dog, including a three-month old pup, had suffered from starvation and would have died had they not been found at the property.

District Judge Broderick sentenced the pair to four months, suspended for two years. Agnew and O’Neill were both disqualified from keeping or caring for any animals for three years. Both were ordered to pay costs totalling £1657.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Council’s animal welfare team said: “Council gives high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include the service of Improvement Notices, or in extreme cases, seizure of animals.

“The council may also prosecute for offences, such as in this case, which I hope serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care of animals.”