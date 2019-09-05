Carrickfergus Alliance office ‘arson’ attack condemned

East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has condemned those behind an attack on his Carrickfergus constituency office last night (Wednesday).

Mr Dickson said: “Unfortunately, there has been an act of wanton vandalism when men set light to my next door neighbour’s wheelie bin in West Street and then moved it to my office where it damaged the premises.

“Actions such as this serve no purpose whatsoever, but waste the time of our already stretched emergency services.

“I understand that the police have made arrests, I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident to pass it to the police on the 101 number or anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Thanking the PSNI and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their response, he continued: “While some damage has been caused we are open as normal to continue providing a service to the people of East Antrim.”

Police are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack on the premises.

Inspector Patty said: “At approximately 11.30pm Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service reported a fire at the property. A bin had been placed against the front door and set on fire. NIFRS attended and extinguished the fire.

“Two men, aged 24 and 27 have been arrested on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2179 of 04/09/19.”