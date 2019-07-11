Carrickfergus bonfire ‘set alight’ in early hours of this morning

Concern has been voiced after a loyalist bonfire was set alight in Carrickfergus this morning.

The pyre in the Glenfield area was burned ahead of July 11 celebrations with a councillor calling for calm after the incident.

DUP representative Marc Collins said: “I was heading to pick guests up from the boat earlier this morning and noticed the main bonfire was on fire.

“The bonfire was completed last night and was around 30 pallets high. There were approximately 20 to 25 local residents out in the rain last night, men, women and children, making sure the it was ready for bonfire night.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been supportive of the event and had placed a base on the designated bonfire site.”

Cllr Collins, who is a resident of the estate, added: “We haven’t had any issues like this before in the area. There was a similar incident a couple of years ago at Prince Andrew Way.

“We are hopeful pallets can be donated to try and construct another bonfire for the area.

“The kids’ bonfire is still intact and will be lit at 8pm tonight. We’ll also have our fun day. Residents will try their best to enjoy the day.

“I’d call for the community to remain calm following this incident.”

The PSNI has been contacted for a comment.