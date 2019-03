Police are investigating a burglary in the Castle Road area of Carrickfergus on Thursday (March 21).

Entry was forced to the house between 5.40 pm and 6.30pm, a sum of cash was taken and the premises were ransacked.

A PSNI Carrick spokesperson said: “This has left the owners feeling violated and in a shocked state. If you have any information regarding this burglary can I ask that you contact Police on 101 with reference number 1123 of 21/3/19 or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.