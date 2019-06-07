Carrickfergus man given suspended jail term over drug offences

A Carrickfergus man was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for three years at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday (June 4) in relation to drug offences.

Thomas Robb (60), of Dean Park, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Farrelly, from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, said: “In November 2018, Paramilitary Crime Task Force officers carried out a planned search of Mr Robb’s property and recovered a quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately £18,000.

“Criminals that involve themselves in illegal drugs cause serious harm and misery in the community and can expect to be the subject of police investigation. They can expect to be arrested and every effort to be made to put them before the court.

“We will continue in our efforts to make Northern Ireland a safer place to live and work by seeking out those who are only interested in making money for their own personal gain through the sale of illegal drugs.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”