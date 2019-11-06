Carrickfergus PSNI monitoring parking at Belfast Road school

Police are warning motorists not to park at the bus stop adjacent to Model Primary School in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

It follows the recurrence of traffic issues with drop offs at the Belfast Road school and the use of the bus stop up to and around 9am on weekdays.

A PSNI Carrickfergus spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the matter seems to have re-appeared. Police spoke with a motorist today (Tuesday) regarding their parking, causing the bus stop to become partially blocked and restricting access for the arriving bus. It doesn’t take me to tell you how dangerous this is.

“The matter will now be monitored, let’s have some consideration for all road users including our children and other pedestrians. There is ample parking in nearby areas and use the crossing patrol should you park across the road, legally and not impeding footpaths and/or on double yellow lines.

“Think before you park please.”