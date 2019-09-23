Carrickfergus PSNI patrols increased after creeper style burglaries

Police have stepped up patrols in response to creeper style burglaries in the Carrickfergus area.

Carrickfergus PSNI said a number of recent incidents were via unlocked doors and windows.

Noting nearly 50 per cent of burglaries are ‘walk-ins’ rather than break-ins, Inspector Ash stated: “We have increased patrols and visible pro-activity within the areas of concern, however we need your assistance to prevent further incidents.

“Whilst we can conduct patrols, respond to reports of suspicious activity and deliver crime prevention, everyone can play a part in taking proper precautions with their home and property.

“We want every member of our community to feel safe and protected whilst also been enabled and encouraged to feel in control of their own security and safety.

“You can help us by taking practical steps to protect your home and your family. If your doors aren’t secure neither is your home.

“We understand that burglary can be financially costly and emotionally devastating to victims, however by taking just a few simple measures you can dramatically reduce the chances of it happening to you.”

Police issued the following advice:

Keep doors and windows locked at all times, even when you’re in, and especially at night.

Establish a routine that ensures that you check your doors and windows before going to bed or leaving the house. .

Don’t forget to lock the door and remove the key from the door.

Keep valuables out of view in case a burglar looks through your door or window.

Make sure your house is locked if you are in the garden or hanging out your washing.

Don’t leave garden tools outside, they could be used to facilitate a burglary.

Put packaging in the bin or take it to be recycled.

Report immediately to police anyone who looks suspicious.

Get to know your neighbours and keep and eye out for each other.

Download tracking software onto mobile phones and laptops.

Secure your property. Lock-up and don’t lose out.

Further advice is available by contacting your crime prevention officer on 101.