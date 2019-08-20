Cars and homes ransacked in overnight attack - and one car stolen

Police are appealing for information after reports of a number of burglaries outside Crumlin.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Tullyrusk Road area of Dundrod.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “We received a number of reports of incidents in which properties and vehicles were targeted.

"All were on the Tullyrusk Road and it is believed that all occurred sometime between midnight and 5am yesterday morning, Monday 19 August.

“We received reports of two houses in the area being entered, ransacked and a number of items, including TVs, stolen.

“Six cars were ransacked and a seventh vehicle, a Range Rover, was stolen.

"Keys for this vehicle were stolen during one of the house burglaries, along with a sum of money and bank cards.

“We’re asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 199 of 19/08/19.

Sergeant Corrigan also appealed to members of the public to take steps to keep homes and vehicles safe.

He continued: "We are aware of the impact that burglaries can have. Don’t make it easy for the opportunistic burglar – stay alert to your surroundings and report anything suspicious to police immediately.

“Please ensure that all doors and windows are secured, even when at home.

“If you do have CCTV systems, ensure that they are working, and please look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours and check on them regularly.

“Likewise, establish a daily routine to keep your vehicle safe.

“Don’t leave any valuables in your car. And if you have a garage, use it. If not, make sure you close and lock gates to your property. Use physical car locks, such as steering column locks and chains.

“If you would like advice on home security, please contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.

“Report any suspicious activity or concerns to 101 and in the case of an emergency please call 999.”