Cars damaged during vandalism incident in estate

A number of vehicles were damaged during a vandalism incident in the Mourneview area of Lurgan on Saturday.

A police patrol discovered the damage in the Pollock Drive/Mourne Road area. According to a police spokesperson: “A number of vehicles were damaged in the area, having their wing mirrors broken. Now this not only costs the owner time and money to have these fixed and possibly insurance costs rising. It also is dangerous for the driver if they are in immediate need to use the vehicle, pedestrians or animals walking with the remnants of the glass on the pavement.

They have asked anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area between 8pm and 10.45pm to contact them quoting reference 2023 of the 7th September.