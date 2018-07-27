Cash and items stolen in business burglary

Police in Carrickfergus are appealing for information following a burglary at business premises.

The incident occurred near Clipperstown on Thursday around 8.50am.

Carrickfergus PSNI stated: “Someone entered, stole a number of items and some cash, while the owner was busy in another part of the premises. This is someone’s hard earned money and another innocent victim.

“If you were on Ellis Street anytime between 08:30 and 09:30 please review your dashcam if you have one.

“We have a couple of lines of enquiry at this stage, but any other information we get could be vital in locating the suspect. Please call 101 quoting 367 26/07/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information you have.”