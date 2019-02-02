Cash and jewelery stolen in Co Down burglary

Jewellery and cash have been stolen during a robbery in Co Down last night.

Detectives said premises at Clanwilliams Court, Ballynahinch was robbed.

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: “Sometime between 6:30pm and 11:05pm, it was reported that entry was gained into a house in the area. A sum of money and a number of items of jewellery were stolen during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1419 1/2/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”