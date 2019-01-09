Cash and jewellery taken during burglary

A sum of money and a quantity of jewellery were stolen during a burglary at a house on the outskirts of Belfast yesterday, police have said.

Detectives have issued an appeal for information about the incident, which occurred at a property in the Ballynahinch Road area of Castlereagh sometime between 7:30am and 12:05pm.

“It was reported that a sum of money and a quantity of jewellery were taken during the incident,” Detective Constable Martin said.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives, quoting reference number 489 8/1/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”