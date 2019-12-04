Cash and valuable items stolen in Co Armagh burglary

PSNI detectives have appealed for witnesses after a burglary in Co Armagh yesterday.

The incident happened at the Kilmore Hill Road area, Lurgan between 9.30am and 2.45pm .

PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The home was broken into and ransacked, with a quantity of cash and other items including a laptop taken.

"If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, or have dash cam footage you can review between these times, please get in touch by private message or contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1028 of 03/12/19."